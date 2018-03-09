Hive Project Price Reaches $0.0790 on Exchanges (HVN)

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. Hive Project has a total market cap of $29.63 million and $111,427.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive Project token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000897 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Hive Project has traded 29% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009291 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.01010920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003331 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000383 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00038863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00087164 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00171432 BTC.

Hive Project Token Profile

Hive Project’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,000,000 tokens. Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net . Hive Project’s official website is www.hive-project.net

Buying and Selling Hive Project

Hive Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Hive Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Project must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

