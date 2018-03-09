Highland Capital Management LP Sells 39,732 Shares of EQT Co. (EQT)

Highland Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,732 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) opened at $51.07 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,580.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. EQT had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 44.66%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group set a $65.00 price objective on EQT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 price objective on EQT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

About EQT

EQT Corporation is a natural gas company. The Company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment includes its exploration for, and development and production of, natural gas, natural gas liquids and a limited amount of crude oil, primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

