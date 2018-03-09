Highland Capital Management LP Purchases 21,250 Shares of Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ (SNBC)

Highland Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ (NASDAQ:SNBC) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 23,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

SNBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ ( NASDAQ SNBC ) opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.87 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ Company Profile

Sun Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Sun National Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank, the Company provides an array of community banking services to consumers, small businesses and mid-size companies. The Company’s lending services to businesses include term loans, lines of credit and commercial mortgages.

