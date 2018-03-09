Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Dell Technologies (DVMT) Financial Review

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) are both large-cap technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Dell Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2 16 10 0 2.29 Dell Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.97%. Dell Technologies has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.08%. Given Dell Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dell Technologies is more favorable than Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Dell Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise $28.87 billion 1.03 $344.00 million ($0.10) -189.50 Dell Technologies $61.64 billion 0.97 -$1.67 billion ($7.25) -10.68

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dell Technologies. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dell Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Dell Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Dell Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Dell Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise 4.52% 7.40% 2.99% Dell Technologies -4.50% 21.53% 3.14%

Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies does not pay a dividend. Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays out -300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats Dell Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT). The Software segment allows its customers to automate IT operations to simplify, accelerate and secure business processes and drives the analytics that turn raw data into actionable knowledge. The Financial Services segment enables flexible IT consumption models, financial architectures and customized investment solutions for its customers. The Corporate Investments segment includes Hewlett Packard Labs and certain business incubation projects, among others.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc., formerly Denali Holding Inc., is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Client Solutions and Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). The Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products and notebooks, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals closely tied to the sale of Client Solutions hardware. Its offerings include hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks and tablets, and peripherals, such as monitors, printers and projectors, as well as third-party software and peripherals. The ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ESG hardware. It designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells and supports a range of products and services.

