Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) Director Sells $1,197,225.00 in Stock

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Kurt Saylor sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kurt Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Kurt Saylor sold 22,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00.

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) opened at $54.85 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,709.53, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HTLF. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc (Heartland) is a diversified financial services company engaged in providing banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Its segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking.

