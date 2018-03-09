Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($41.98) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($46.91) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($41.98) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($35.80) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.33 ($41.15).

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) traded up €0.07 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching €28.87 ($35.64). 1,333,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,000. The company has a market capitalization of $6,710.00 and a P/E ratio of 13.75. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1-year low of €24.58 ($30.35) and a 1-year high of €41.77 ($51.57).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales segments. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates 9 free TV stations, and 13 advertising or program windows in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

