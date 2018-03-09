Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 138 ($1.91) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 121 ($1.67) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 121 ($1.67) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) opened at GBX 110.01 ($1.52) on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 92 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $357.68 and a PE ratio of 1,571.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Harworth Group (HWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/harworth-group-hwg-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-peel-hunt.html.

In other news, insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £66,600 ($92,014.37).

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc, formerly Coalfield Resources plc, specializes in the regeneration of former coalfield and other brownfield land into employment areas, new residential development and low carbon energy projects. The Company operates through three segments: Capital Growth, Income Generation and Acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.