Harworth Group (HWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 138 ($1.91) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 121 ($1.67) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 121 ($1.67) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) opened at GBX 110.01 ($1.52) on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 92 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $357.68 and a PE ratio of 1,571.57.
About Harworth Group
Harworth Group plc, formerly Coalfield Resources plc, specializes in the regeneration of former coalfield and other brownfield land into employment areas, new residential development and low carbon energy projects. The Company operates through three segments: Capital Growth, Income Generation and Acquisitions.
Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.