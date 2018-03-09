Halcon Resources Co. (HK) Shares Sold by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources Co. (NYSE:HK) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Halcon Resources were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HK. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources during the third quarter worth $27,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 113.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,296,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,995 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources during the third quarter worth $10,098,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources during the third quarter worth $8,515,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Halcon Resources in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Halcon Resources in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Halcon Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of Halcon Resources Co. ( HK ) opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Halcon Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $9.07.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 million. Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 141.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. analysts forecast that Halcon Resources Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Halcon Resources news, major shareholder Franklin Resources Inc sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $6,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darryl Schall bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,419,383 shares of company stock worth $44,517,952. 53.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas.

