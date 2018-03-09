Guardian Capital Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 2,900 PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,450,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 785,042 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 1,328.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 516,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,111,000 after acquiring an additional 480,243 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 477.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 420,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,551,000 after acquiring an additional 347,940 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 23,072.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 290,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,296,000 after acquiring an additional 289,553 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 alerts:

Shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) opened at $169.86 on Friday. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a 52 week low of $129.40 and a 52 week high of $170.95.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/guardian-capital-advisors-lp-purchases-shares-of-2900-powershares-qqq-trust-series-1-qqq.html.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.