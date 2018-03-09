GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $119,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $125,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $173,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $255,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co ( NYSE PG ) opened at $79.97 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $201,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6896 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $78.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

