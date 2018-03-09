Gratia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 146,900 Ply Gem Holdings Inc (PGEM)

Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ply Gem Holdings Inc (NYSE:PGEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Ply Gem accounts for about 0.7% of Gratia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ply Gem by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ply Gem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ply Gem by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ply Gem by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 29,912 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ply Gem by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ply Gem in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ply Gem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ply Gem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ply Gem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 32,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $719,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,724 shares in the company, valued at $719,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 68.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ply Gem Holdings Inc (PGEM) opened at $21.55 on Friday. Ply Gem Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,480.82, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.42.

Ply Gem (NYSE:PGEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Ply Gem had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 144.46%. The company had revenue of $516.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.93 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Ply Gem Holdings Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ply Gem Company Profile

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Siding, Fencing, and Stone, and Windows and Doors. In the Siding, Fencing, and Stone segment, its principal products include vinyl siding and skirting, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, cellular PVC trim and moldings, J-channels, wide crown molding, window and door trim, F-channels, H-molds, fascia, undersill trims, outside/inside corner posts, rain removal systems, injection molded designer accents, such as shakes, shingles, scallops, shutters, vents and mounts, vinyl fence, vinyl railing and stone veneer in the United States and Canada.

