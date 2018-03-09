Granite Springs Asset Management LLC Invests $499,000 in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Stock

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE AJG) opened at $70.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12,618.18, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 64.57%.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $802,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 176,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,306,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,766 shares of company stock worth $1,501,938. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate.

