Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares S&P SmallCap Hlth Cr Ptflo (NASDAQ:PSCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares S&P SmallCap Hlth Cr Ptflo during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of PowerShares S&P SmallCap Hlth Cr Ptflo by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares S&P SmallCap Hlth Cr Ptflo during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of PowerShares S&P SmallCap Hlth Cr Ptflo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solaris Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerShares S&P SmallCap Hlth Cr Ptflo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Get PowerShares S&P SmallCap Hlth Cr Ptflo alerts:

Shares of PowerShares S&P SmallCap Hlth Cr Ptflo (NASDAQ PSCH) opened at $114.13 on Friday. PowerShares S&P SmallCap Hlth Cr Ptflo has a 52 week low of $77.43 and a 52 week high of $114.13.

WARNING: “Granite Springs Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,280 PowerShares S&P SmallCap Hlth Cr Ptflo (PSCH)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/granite-springs-asset-management-llc-buys-shares-of-3280-powershares-sp-smallcap-hlth-cr-ptflo-psch.html.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerShares S&P SmallCap Hlth Cr Ptflo (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares S&P SmallCap Hlth Cr Ptflo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares S&P SmallCap Hlth Cr Ptflo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.