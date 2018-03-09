Granite Springs Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Force Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Force Capital Management LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Index in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Index in the fourth quarter worth $3,523,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 30,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) opened at $156.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Index has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $160.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40,750.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

