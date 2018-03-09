Gorman-Rupp (GRC) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

Sidoti upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp (GRC) opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.93, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.18. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

In other news, CFO James Kerr acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $111,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald D. Pittenger acquired 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $137,497.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,409.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 29,014 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/gorman-rupp-grc-upgraded-by-sidoti-to-buy.html.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures and sells pumps and pump systems. The Company offers its products for use in dewatering; petroleum original equipment; agriculture; fire protection; heating, ventilating and air conditioning; military, and other liquid-handling applications. The Company operates in the manufacture and international sale of pumps and pump systems segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.