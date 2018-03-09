Golos (GOLOS) Market Capitalization Hits $11.60 Million

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Golos coin can now be bought for about $0.0932 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last week, Golos has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. Golos has a total market cap of $11.60 million and $28,843.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golos Profile

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 124,518,891 coins. The official website for Golos is golos.io . Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golos is vk.com/goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain-based social network for Russian-speaking people. It is a spin-off from the Steemit system. Steem owns 10% of the Golos. “

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Golos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golos using one of the exchanges listed above.

