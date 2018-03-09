GlycoMimetics Inc to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (GLYC)

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GlycoMimetics in a research report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

GLYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $35.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of GlycoMimetics ( GLYC ) opened at $17.95 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $622.89, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 3.23.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs. The Company operates through the identification and development of glycomimetic compounds segment. The Company is developing its lead drug candidate, GMI-1070 (Rivipansel), for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC), a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease.

