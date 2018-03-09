GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits Market Cap of $202,004.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $202,004.00 and $239.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,033.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $695.15 or 0.07745410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $989.72 or 0.11027500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.47 or 0.01943950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.67 or 0.03038070 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00240125 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.00916451 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00112701 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.20 or 0.03333660 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 13,864,312 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is www.globalboost.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is not presently possible to purchase GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

