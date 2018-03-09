Global Financial Private Capital LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) opened at $185.69 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $82,270.88, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.76.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,148,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $5,761,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 746,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,316,900.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,185 shares of company stock valued at $17,432,967 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

