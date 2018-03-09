Geode Capital Management LLC Has $150.71 Million Position in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 969,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,686 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $150,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cintas by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 82,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Cintas by 171.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 74,578 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.09.

In related news, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 12,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.92, for a total transaction of $1,993,155.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,328 shares in the company, valued at $22,742,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ CTAS) opened at $172.23 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $117.21 and a twelve month high of $172.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $18,336.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Cintas had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/geode-capital-management-llc-has-150-71-million-position-in-cintas-co-ctas.html.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.