Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hess Corp. (HES)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,928,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 85,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $138,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,206,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,000 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,965,000 after purchasing an additional 886,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,483,000 after purchasing an additional 598,576 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 715,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,955,000 after purchasing an additional 577,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 830,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,400,000 after purchasing an additional 560,177 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corp. (HES) opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.10). Hess had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -7.62%.

In other Hess news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $161,147.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,228.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 93,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $4,150,504.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,885,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,526,998.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,017 shares of company stock worth $7,981,459. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.16.

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

