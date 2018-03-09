General Electric (GE) Given a $16.00 Price Target at UBS Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE) received a $16.00 price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morningstar set a $23.50 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric (NYSE GE) opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. General Electric has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $125,984.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief acquired 2,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,238,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,212,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,732,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,278,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 184,682,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,222,649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,489,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in General Electric by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,322,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,817,125,000 after buying an additional 11,194,678 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in General Electric by 18.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,205,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,463,459,000 after buying an additional 14,316,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “General Electric (GE) Given a $16.00 Price Target at UBS Group” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/general-electric-ge-given-a-16-00-price-target-at-ubs-group.html.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company is a global digital industrial company. The Company’s products and services range from aircraft engines, power generation, and oil and gas production equipment to medical imaging, financing and industrial products. Its segments include Power, which includes products and services related to energy production; Renewable Energy, which offers renewable power sources; Oil & Gas, including liquefied natural gas and pipelines; Aviation, which includes commercial and military aircraft engines, and integrated digital components, among others; Healthcare, which provides healthcare technologies in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring and diagnostics, and drug discovery, among others; Transportation, which is a supplier to the railroad, mining, marine, stationary power and drilling industries; Energy Connections & Lighting, which includes Energy Connections and Lighting businesses, and Capital, which is a financial services division.

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.