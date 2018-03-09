General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3,828.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 1.1% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Co. (GD) opened at $226.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $183.72 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67,190.13, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

In other news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.52, for a total value of $1,341,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Patrick Casey sold 9,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.29, for a total value of $2,003,058.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,291 shares of company stock worth $4,884,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $246.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

