Garrison Capital (GARS) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.30% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “GARS reported 4Q17 EPS of $0.23 (including $0.03 of non-recurring expenses) versus its dividend of $0.28, so NAV was stable (down 0.4%, to $11.69). We are maintaining our 2018 dividend estimate of $1.12, covered by earnings. As GARS has now resolved most of its legacy problem loans, we are now valuing it closer to peers that have not encountered difficulties. Our price target of $11 equates to 0.94x NAV, a modest discount to the 1.0x NAV level at which we believe well-performing BDCs should trade in the current environment.””

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GARS. National Securities raised Garrison Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of Garrison Capital ( NASDAQ GARS ) opened at $8.13 on Friday. Garrison Capital has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.04, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.25.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Garrison Capital had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. equities analysts predict that Garrison Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GARS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 17,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the period. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, of certain amount.

