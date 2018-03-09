Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Takes Position in Almost Family Inc (AFAM)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFAM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Almost Family by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,845 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Almost Family by 37.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Almost Family by 3.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Almost Family in the third quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Almost Family by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Almost Family alerts:

Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ AFAM) opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $795.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52. Almost Family Inc has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $66.15.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $200.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.44 million. Almost Family had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Almost Family Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Almost Family from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $73.00 price objective on Almost Family and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Almost Family and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered Almost Family from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Almost Family from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Almost Family presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/gardner-lewis-asset-management-l-p-takes-position-in-almost-family-inc-afam.html.

Almost Family Company Profile

Almost Family, Inc is a provider of home healthcare services. The Company has two divisions: Home Health and Healthcare Innovations (HCI). The Home Health division consists of two segments: Visiting Nurse Services (VN or Visiting Nurse) and Personal Care Services (PC or Personal Care). The VN segment provides a range of Medicare-certified home health nursing services to patients in need of recuperative care, following a period of hospitalization or care in another type of inpatient facility.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Almost Family Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almost Family and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.