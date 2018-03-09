Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Boosts Position in Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,267,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,700 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Globalstar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,666,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 557,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,179,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 228,453 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,099,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 545,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP now owns 1,776,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Globalstar, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT ) opened at $0.93 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1,200.00, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, CEO James Monroe III sold 38,000,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $44,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc (Globalstar) provides mobile satellite services (MSS), including voice and data communications services globally through satellite. The Company provides wireless communications services in areas not served or underserved by terrestrial wireless and wireline networks and in circumstances where terrestrial networks are not operational due to natural or man-made disasters.

