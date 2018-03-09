Galliford Try (GFRD) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 1,240 ($17.13) price objective on the stock.

GFRD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 1,290 ($17.82) to GBX 1,184 ($16.36) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($22.38) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($20.03) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Numis Securities cut their price objective on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 1,485 ($20.52) to GBX 950 ($13.13) and set an add rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,390 ($19.20).

Shares of Galliford Try (GFRD) opened at GBX 856.79 ($11.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $704.03 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,616.58. Galliford Try has a 52-week low of GBX 772.50 ($10.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,592 ($22.00).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a GBX 28 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.21%.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try PLC is a United Kingdom-based house building, regeneration and construction company. The Company operates through the segments, including Linden Homes, Partnerships and Regeneration, Construction, public private partnerships (PPP) and Central Costs. Its Linden Homes segment develops private homes for sale across England.

