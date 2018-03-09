FY2018 EPS Estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Increased by Analyst

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WRE. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust ( NYSE WRE ) opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,048.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 461.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $206,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $308,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of real property in the greater Washington metro region. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of office buildings, multifamily buildings and retail centers.

