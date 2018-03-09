FY2018 EPS Estimates for Bioline RX Ltd Cut by Oppenheimer (BLRX)

Bioline RX Ltd (NASDAQ:BLRX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Bioline RX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bioline RX’s FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Bioline RX alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLRX. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Bioline RX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Bioline RX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Bioline RX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioline RX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.85.

Shares of Bioline RX ( NASDAQ:BLRX ) traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 49,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,152. Bioline RX has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $108.42, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioline RX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bioline RX Ltd (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Bioline RX worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “FY2018 EPS Estimates for Bioline RX Ltd Cut by Oppenheimer (BLRX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/fy2018-eps-estimates-for-bioline-rx-ltd-cut-by-oppenheimer-blrx.html.

Bioline RX Company Profile

BioLine RX Ltd is an Israel-based company engaged in the development of therapeutics, from preclinical-stage development to advanced clinical trials, for a range of medical needs. Its clinical therapeutic candidates under development consist of BL-1020 that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve cognitive function in schizophrenia patients; BL-1040, which is under pivotal CE-Mark registration trial for the prevention of cardiac remodeling following an acute myocardial infarction; BL-5010, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials for non-surgical removal of skin lesions; BL-1021 that has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic pain or pain that results from damage to nerve fibers, and BL-7040, a synthetic oligonucleotide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioline RX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioline RX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.