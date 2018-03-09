Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 120 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 14,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 186,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,023 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 118,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $763,378,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ GOOGL) opened at $1,129.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774,710.88, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $824.30 and a 12-month high of $1,198.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 billion. equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,232.76 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,355.00 price target (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet to $1,300.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,160.79.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

