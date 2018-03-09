Freshpet (FRPT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Imperial Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “line” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of Freshpet (FRPT) opened at $18.55 on Friday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,824 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 564,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc is a manufacturer of fresh, refrigerated pet food distributed across North America. The Company operates in the segment of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The Company’s products consist of dog food, cat food, and dog and cat treats.

