Fred Alger Management Inc. Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Fred Alger Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 528,427 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $66,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 299,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 401,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,861,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 108.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 55,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Raymond James Financial upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

Shares of T-Mobile US Inc ( NASDAQ TMUS ) opened at $65.06 on Friday. T-Mobile US Inc has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55,161.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the Wireless communications provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $249,653.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,953,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,840,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,974,950 and have sold 103,872 shares valued at $6,607,368. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

