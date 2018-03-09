Fred Alger Management Inc. Has $88 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 149,712 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $87,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,914,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,150,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,829.84, a PE ratio of -93.23 and a beta of 1.52. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $75.69.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 961.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price target on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

