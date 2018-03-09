Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 39,207 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,977,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,207 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,289,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE ROP) opened at $279.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $28,728.70, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $203.50 and a fifty-two week high of $290.42.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.58.

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Brian D. Jellison sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.63, for a total transaction of $21,159,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,093,527.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian D. Jellison sold 37,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $10,310,312.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,892 shares in the company, valued at $404,404,682.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,326 shares of company stock worth $120,612,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a technology company. The Company operates businesses that design and develop software and engineered products and solutions for various end markets, including healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education and academic research. The Company operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging, which offers products and software in medical applications, and digital imaging products; RF Technology, which provides radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions; Industrial Technology, which produces fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and Energy Systems & Controls, which produces control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions.

