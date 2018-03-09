Franco Nevada (FNV) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $93.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.26% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FNV. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Desjardins restated a “sell” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank set a $86.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.
Shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.78. 395,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,149.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.44 and a beta of -0.02. Franco Nevada has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $86.06.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 3,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the third quarter valued at $1,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Franco Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.
