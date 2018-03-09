Franco Nevada (FNV) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $93.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FNV. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Desjardins restated a “sell” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank set a $86.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.78. 395,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,149.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.44 and a beta of -0.02. Franco Nevada has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $86.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.99 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 3,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the third quarter valued at $1,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.

