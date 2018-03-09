Franco Nevada Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.283 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Franco Nevada (TSE FNV) opened at C$87.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82 and a beta of -0.44. Franco Nevada has a 52-week low of C$81.71 and a 52-week high of C$110.18.

In other Franco Nevada news, insider Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.81, for a total value of C$387,240.00. Also, Director Pierre Lassonde sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.96, for a total value of C$1,959,200.00. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,843,090 over the last three months.

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Franco Nevada from C$100.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Franco Nevada from C$107.50 to C$102.50 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$114.29.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.

