Franco Nevada Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.283 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.
Franco Nevada (TSE FNV) opened at C$87.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82 and a beta of -0.44. Franco Nevada has a 52-week low of C$81.71 and a 52-week high of C$110.18.
In other Franco Nevada news, insider Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.81, for a total value of C$387,240.00. Also, Director Pierre Lassonde sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.96, for a total value of C$1,959,200.00. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,843,090 over the last three months.
About Franco Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.
