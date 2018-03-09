Foresight Energy (FELP) Receives Neutral Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $4.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

FELP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foresight Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foresight Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.83.

Get Foresight Energy alerts:

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.89. 15,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,444. Foresight Energy has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.75, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Foresight Energy had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $284.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.75 million. research analysts forecast that Foresight Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. Foresight Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foresight Energy stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) by 5,739,700.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,397 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Foresight Energy worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Foresight Energy (FELP) Receives Neutral Rating from B. Riley” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/foresight-energy-felp-receives-neutral-rating-from-b-riley.html.

About Foresight Energy

Foresight Energy LP is engaged in the mining and marketing of coal from reserves and operations located in the Illinois Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the Company controlled 2.1 billion tons of coal in the state of Illinois. Its reserves consist principally of three contiguous blocks of uniform, thick, high heat content (high Btu) thermal coal, which are used for longwall operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.