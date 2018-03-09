Folger Hill Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)

Folger Hill Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 14.8% during the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,901,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,572,000 after purchasing an additional 374,032 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,046,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,414,000 after purchasing an additional 972,210 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,436,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 952,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,024,000 after purchasing an additional 258,825 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.96. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $63.68 and a 52-week high of $95.93. The company has a market cap of $11,669.47, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 90.48%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP John Wesolowski purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $60,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Uwe Roehrhoff purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.85 per share, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $401,065. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Perrigo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier that develops, manufactures and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) and generic prescription (Rx) pharmaceuticals, infant formulas, nutritional products, animal health, dietary supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and medical diagnostic products, and Multiple Sclerosis drug Tysabri.

