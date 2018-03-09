Folger Hill Asset Management LP Invests $2.87 Million in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Folger Hill Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,777.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,109,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,521,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,298 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,492,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,960,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,325,000 after purchasing an additional 766,368 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $41.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 13,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $482,164.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 440,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,154,202.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,850 shares of company stock worth $955,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $27,595.87, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

