Folger Hill Asset Management LP Has $2.46 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Folger Hill Asset Management LP increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 450,646 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $72,614,000. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $65,326,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 488,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,969,000 after purchasing an additional 358,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,463,000 after purchasing an additional 273,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dale A. Asplund sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.13, for a total transaction of $2,117,702.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $5,482,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,840 shares of company stock worth $13,532,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.18.

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) opened at $183.36 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.62 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,310.96, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.53.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.09. United Rentals had a return on equity of 40.20% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

