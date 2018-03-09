Folger Hill Asset Management LP Acquires 51,995 Shares of Hancock Holding (HBHC)

Folger Hill Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 525.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,995 shares during the quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hancock were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock by 14.9% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 231,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hancock by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sonya C. Little sold 600 shares of Hancock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $32,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Roseberry sold 25,000 shares of Hancock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,015. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBHC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hancock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Hancock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Hovde Group upgraded Hancock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Hancock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of Hancock Holding (NASDAQ HBHC) opened at $54.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,697.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. Hancock Holding has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $277.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.68 million. Hancock had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Hancock Holding will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hancock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.55%.

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

