Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 1,200 State Street Corp (STT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in State Street by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J grew its stake in State Street by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 7,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in State Street by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $120.00 price objective on State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

State Street Corp ( STT ) opened at $106.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38,732.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $75.27 and a 12 month high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. State Street’s payout ratio is 32.12%.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total transaction of $76,993.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 10,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $1,108,526.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,531 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,169 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

