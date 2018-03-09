FlorinCoin Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FLO)

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One FlorinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001415 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Poloniex. During the last seven days, FlorinCoin has traded up 9% against the dollar. FlorinCoin has a total market cap of $17.69 million and approximately $723,560.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FlorinCoin alerts:

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018814 BTC.

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035909 BTC.

Fastcoin (FST) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Tychocoin (TYCHO) traded 63.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GeoCoin (GEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00019318 BTC.

About FlorinCoin

FlorinCoin (FLO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 142,594,086 coins. FlorinCoin’s official website is flo.cash . FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FlorinCoin

FlorinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Poloniex. It is not presently possible to purchase FlorinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlorinCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlorinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlorinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlorinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.