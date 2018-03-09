Five Below Inc (FIVE) Shares Bought by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Sanctuary Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,213,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Five Below by 580.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 203,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Eric M. Specter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,006,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at $931,271.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Five Below from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Five Below from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) opened at $68.02 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $73.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,809.57, a PE ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

