Five Below Inc (FIVE) Shares Bought by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Sanctuary Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,213,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Five Below by 580.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 203,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares during the period.
In other news, insider Eric M. Specter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,006,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at $931,271.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) opened at $68.02 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $73.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,809.57, a PE ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.