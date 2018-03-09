First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,006 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,415 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2,756.53, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $70.00 price target on Ormat Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment.

