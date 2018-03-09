First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 31,381 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 144.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 71.2% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $4,316.82, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $7,503,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,303.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities through its community bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank (the Bank).

