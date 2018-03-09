First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,537 Shares of Sunrun Inc (RUN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,919 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,537 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.36.

Shares of Sunrun Inc ( NASDAQ:RUN ) opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $737.90 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01. Sunrun Inc has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems (Projects) in the United States. The Company is engaged in providing solar energy services and products to its customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems in the United States, with approximately 134,000 customers across 16 states, as well as the District of Columbia.

