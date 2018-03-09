Renold (LON:RNO) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at FinnCap from GBX 50 ($0.69) to GBX 40 ($0.55) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.97) target price on shares of Renold in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Renold alerts:

Shares of Renold (LON:RNO) traded down GBX 10.20 ($0.14) on Friday, hitting GBX 34.40 ($0.48). 412,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,411. Renold has a 52 week low of GBX 36.65 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 65 ($0.90). The firm has a market cap of $84.53 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “FinnCap Cuts Renold (RNO) Price Target to GBX 40” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/finncap-cuts-renold-rno-price-target-to-gbx-40.html.

Renold plc is engaged in delivering engineered and power transmission products and solutions across the world. The Company’s Chain segment manufactures and sells power transmission and conveyor chain and includes sales of torque transmission product through Chain National Sales Companies (NSCs). It has manufacturing sites in the United States, Germany, India, China, Malaysia and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.