Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Extra Space Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 71.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE EXR) opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10,863.17, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.25. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $88.56.

Extra Space Storage declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Kenneth M. Woolley sold 46,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $4,061,352.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Olmstead sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $124,989.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,976 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Group set a $92.00 target price on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.92.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties located throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development.

