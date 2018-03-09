Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Expeditors have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Ushering in further good news, the company reported better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017. Both the measures improved on a year-over-year basis. Apart from the Airfreight Services unit, which is Expeditor's main revenue generating division, other segments of the company too performed well to drive growth in the quarter. Additionally, its efforts to reward shareholders through dividend payments and buybacks are encouraging. The new tax law (Tax Cuts and Jobs Act), which reduces corporate tax rate significantly, is an added positive and might result in a dividend hike from the company shortly. The company's sound balance sheet is impressive as well. Notably, Expeditors’ asset-light business model allows it to maintain a debt-free balance sheet. However, high operating expenses continue to limit bottom-line growth.”

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Expeditors International of Washington ( EXPD ) opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,129.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 2,073 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $137,937.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,784.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,440,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,148,000 after acquiring an additional 57,618 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,489,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,580,000 after acquiring an additional 624,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,171,000 after acquiring an additional 42,037 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,356,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,252,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,030,000 after acquiring an additional 368,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/expeditors-international-of-washington-expd-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc is a logistics company. The Company is a third-party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.